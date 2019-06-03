How to install the iOS 13 beta right now

Apple on Monday revealed iOS 13, the next version of the software that runs on your iPhone ( ) and iPod touch ( ). Notice we didn't say iPad ( )? That's because the iPad now has its own operating system, called iPadOS. Updates to both platforms include a dedicated dark mode, new Messages features, updated Photos app and a revamped Maps experience. Apple also announced MacOS 10.15, WatchOS 6, and TVOS 13. Once again, you can help Apple test the unreleased software through its beta program.

The first release of iOS 13 is only available for developers with a paid developer account, but Apple has said that the public beta will launch in July. Once the public beta is available, anyone who wants to help test can do so.

Installing the beta is an easy process, taking very little of your time. However, you'll need to make sure you have a backup and are aware that things will not always work.

But first, a warning

Over the years, the first beta release for an upcoming iOS release has gotten more stable. However, the software is unreleased and available in beta for a reason -- it's not finished. Apps are going to break, battery life is going to be horrible, and frequent random restarts aren't unheard of.

You don't have to take our word for it, Apple's own developer portal has the following warning:

Important Note for Thrill Seekers: If you're interested in living on the edge and trying out the great new features in iOS 13, we strongly advise waiting for the many bug fixes and refinements coming to the public beta later this month.

If you want to test iOS 13, go into it knowing that you're testing beta software and do yourself -- and Apple -- a favor by providing feedback through the Feedback app.

Oscar Gutiérrez/CNET

You can't (easily) go back

In addition to a willingness to deal with bugs and random issues, you need to know that you can't easily go back to the current official version of iOS. It's possible, but you can't restore from a backup made with your device on iOS 13.

So, with that in mind, it's a good idea to create a backup of your device as it is right before switching to the beta. The best way to do that is to use iTunes (RIP) and create an encrypted backup.

Which devices are supported?

According to Apple, the following devices can take part in the iOS 13 or iPadOS beta:

iPhone 6s or newer



iPad Air 2 or newer

All iPad Pro models

iPad 5th generation or newer

iPad mini 4 or newer



Ready? Here's how to install iOS 13

Right now, you'll need a paid Apple developer account in order to access the profiles and proper files required to install iOS 13. A paid developer account costs $99 per year and also gives you access to publishing an app for sale in the App Store.

Paid developers can visit this page of the Apple Developer site to download the beta software. There isn't an OTA file available for the first beta, so you'll have to manually install it.

What about the public beta?

When it launches, the public beta program will be available here. You'll need to enroll your device and install the update over the air (OTA). We'll update this post with more thorough instructions once the beta program opens up.

