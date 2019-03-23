CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

How to install the best Galaxy S10 wallpapers for hole-punch camera: Star Wars, Disney and more

Some users are pining after the Samsung Galaxy S10 just because of its new wallpaper possibilities.

The Galaxy S10 ($995 at Amazon) is sweeping the web with its new hole-punch camera feature. The Infinity-O display on the S10, Galaxy S10E ($725 at Amazon) and S10 Plus phones has a cutout for the front-facing camera in the top-right corner, as opposed to a notch. The default wallpapers Samsung includes on its latest phones all attempt to hide the cutout by darkening the top corner. But some users have embraced it as a prop for their impressive wallpaper creations.

The larger version of the phone, the Galaxy S10 Plus, has two cameras on screen. Using those as eyes, users bring us Bender from Futurama or Baymax from Big Hero 6Star Wars wallpapers are perhaps the cream of the crop, many of which include Darth Vader, where the S10 camera becomes a dark void in his left eye.

Are the new wallpapers reason alone to buy the Galaxy S10? Decide for yourself. Here are some of our favorite Galaxy S10 hole-punch wallpapers.

Read: We are giving away an unlocked Galaxy S10 Plus phone

1. Darth Vader (download wallpaper)

Darth Vader

Darth Vader

 Angela Lang/CNET

2. R2D2 (download wallpaper)

R2D2

R2D2

 Angela Lang/CNET

3. Star Wars BB8 droid (download wallpaper)

Star Wars BB8 Droid

Star Wars BB8 Droid

 Angela Lang/CNET

4. The Death Star from Star Wars (download wallpaper)

The Death Star from Star Wars

The Death Star from Star Wars

 Angela Lang/CNET

5. Big Hero 6 (download wallpaper)

Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6

 Angela Lang/CNET

6. Bender from Futurama (download wallpaper)

Bender from Futurama

Bender from Futurama

 Jason Hiner/CNET

7. Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. (download wallpaper)

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

 Angela Lang/CNET

8. Minion (download wallpaper)

Minion

Minion

 Jason Hiner/CNET

9. Wall-E (download wallpaper)

Wall-E

Wall-E

 Angela Lang/CNET

10. Iron Man (download wallpaper)

Iron Man

Iron Man

 Angela Lang/CNET

11. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (download wallpaper)

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

 Angela Lang/CNET

12. Thor eye patch (download wallpaper)

Thor

Thor

 Angela Lang/CNET

13. Simpsons' donut (download wallpaper)

Simpson's Donut Hole

Simpson's Donut Hole

 Angela Lang/CNET

14. Air Jordan (download wallpaper)

Air Jordan

Air Jordan

 Angela Lang/CNET

15. Mars Rover (download wallpaper)

Mars Rover

Mars Rover

 Angela Lang/CNET

How to set wallpaper on Samsung Galaxy S10

To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus to one of the images above, follow these steps:

  1. Open the web link to the wallpaper

  2. Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up

  3. Tap "Download image"

  4. Click the home button

  5. Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up

  6. Tap Wallpapers

  7. Tap Gallery

  8. Tap the image you just downloaded

  9. Tap "Home and lock screens"

  10. Tap "Set as wallpaper"

  11. Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper

How to set up Google's two-step verification: With a few minutes of setup time, your account will be much more secure.

How to book an Uber or Lyft with Google Home: Use a Google Home and your phone to get the best ride.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Next Article: Mueller report on Russia and Trump delivered to AG Barr