How to install the best Galaxy S10 wallpapers for hole-punch camera: Star Wars, Disney and more

The Galaxy S10 ( ) is sweeping the web with its new hole-punch camera feature. The Infinity-O display on the S10, Galaxy S10E ( ) and S10 Plus phones has a cutout for the front-facing camera in the top-right corner, as opposed to a notch. The default wallpapers Samsung includes on its latest phones all attempt to hide the cutout by darkening the top corner. But some users have embraced it as a prop for their impressive wallpaper creations.

The larger version of the phone, the Galaxy S10 Plus, has two cameras on screen. Using those as eyes, users bring us Bender from Futurama or Baymax from Big Hero 6. Star Wars wallpapers are perhaps the cream of the crop, many of which include Darth Vader, where the S10 camera becomes a dark void in his left eye.

Are the new wallpapers reason alone to buy the Galaxy S10? Decide for yourself. Here are some of our favorite Galaxy S10 hole-punch wallpapers.

1. Darth Vader (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

2. R2D2 (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

3. Star Wars BB8 droid (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

4. The Death Star from Star Wars (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

5. Big Hero 6 (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

6. Bender from Futurama (download wallpaper)

Jason Hiner/CNET

7. Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

8. Minion (download wallpaper)

Jason Hiner/CNET

Angela Lang/CNET

Angela Lang/CNET

11. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

12. Thor eye patch (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

13. Simpsons' donut (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

14. Air Jordan (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

15. Mars Rover (download wallpaper)

Angela Lang/CNET

How to set wallpaper on Samsung Galaxy S10

To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus to one of the images above, follow these steps:

Open the web link to the wallpaper Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up Tap "Download image" Click the home button Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up Tap Wallpapers Tap Gallery Tap the image you just downloaded Tap "Home and lock screens" Tap "Set as wallpaper" Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper