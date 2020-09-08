How to install Android 11 on your Android phone right now

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Android 11 is ready for public release. Google made the announcement on Tuesday, after a lengthy beta program for developers and the general public.

The update brings a new screen to control your connected devices, redesigned media controls, improved notifications and a new messaging feature called Bubbles, which you'll either love or hate.

As is usually the case with major Android updates, when you'll receive the update depends on who makes your device. Google has said that Android 11 is rolling out to the Pixel 2 or newer along with OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones right now.

You're a few taps away from Android 11

Open the Settings app on your phone and, on a Pixel phone at least, tap System > Advanced > System update > Check for update. If your phone doesn't find the update right away, be patient. As is always the case with Google, the update is slowly rolling out, so it might take a few days before it shows up on your phone -- just keep checking.

OnePlus owners will need to open Settings > System System update. If an update is available, you'll be prompted to download and install it.

Once your phone finds the update, just follow the prompts to install it like you would any other update. I recommend having your phone plugged into a charger and a strong Wi-Fi connection to ensure the process is as smooth as possible.

What do you do if you were in the public beta?

You shouldn't have to do anything special if you've been testing Android 11 on a Pixel phone through Google's public beta program. Once the update is available for your phone, you'll update to the official version of Android 11 and "graduate" from the beta program.

You can double-check that you're no longer enrolled in the beta program on the beta website: Your device should say "Opt in" under it.

If you've been testing Android 11 from a different manufacturer -- in this example I'm using OnePlus -- I suggest checking its Android 11 beta website for instructions on how to handle the transition.

I've been testing Android 11 for a while now, and have found some features that will change the way you use your phone. There's also some significant improvements to privacy features included in the update. For more general, but still just as great, Android tricks, check out these hidden features.