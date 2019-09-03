Angela Lang/CNET

Google recently announced that Android Q would be called Android 10, doing away with dessert names for future Android releases in the process. On Tuesday, Google announced that Android 10 is officially rolling out. As is usually the case, Google releases Android to its own devices first, so Tuesday's launch is for Pixel phone users.

Android 10 includes several new features and improvements, including a night theme, live caption, gesture navigation, smart replies and improved privacy controls.

If you're clamoring to get your hands on Android 10, here's everything you need to know.

Now playing: Watch this: Google goes 'budget' with Pixel 3A and 3A XL

Which Pixel phones will get Android 10?

All of them! Google is releasing Android 10 for the entire Pixel phone lineup:

How to install Android 10

If you have a Pixel phone, either in the Android 10 beta program or still on Android 9.0 Pie, you can check for and install the update by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update.

Once the update is available for your phone, installing it is the same process as the monthly security updates Google releases. It's a good idea to have a strong WiFi connection and your charger, just to make sure everything goes smooth.

Remember, Google is rolling it out, so it might take a day or two before it shows up on your phone.

What about non-Pixel phones?

If your device was part of the Android beta program for third-party device makers, then you'll need to wait until the official release is ready from your respective company. Most beta participants will continue their beta program until an official build is available for your phone.

You can check the official Android 10 beta devices website for a list of devices and links to the specific instructions.

With Android 10 installed, you'll want to learn how to use its best features, familiarize yourself with gesture navigations, and dig into the new privacy settings.