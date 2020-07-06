How to install an August Smart Lock

Molly Price/CNET

August's line of retrofit smart locks make it easy to bring your front door into your smart home. The newest model, the $250 August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the smallest yet and it's also smarter than its predecessors. This article guides you through installing the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, but installation is similar for other August models. Check the online installation guides for the model you're purchasing for details.

Before you begin

Prior to disassembling anything on your door, you should check a few things. Make sure your door closes easily and all the way. If you need to give it an extra shove or pull up or down on hinges, a smart lock will have a difficult time calibrating and operating successfully.

With your door check up completed, you can open up the August box and get started. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock comes with nearly everything you need to self-install. All you need to bring is a screwdriver.

1. Download the app

Download the August Home app for iOS or Android. Create an account or log in if you've already made one. Select "set up a device" then "set up a smart lock" and select the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. When prompted, scan the QR code on the inside of the lock's faceplate. You'll be provided with installation instructions you can follow step by step.

2. Remove your thumb latch

You'll be working on the interior side of your door, where the August lock will mount. Begin by unscrewing the screws on either side of your lock's thumb latch. To keep the front of the deadbolt from falling once the screws are removed, add a piece of tape over the front hardware to hold it in place. Remove the thumb latch and locate the August mounting plate in your packaging.

3. Add mounting plate and adapter

The included mounting plate has two adjustable screw holes so you can reposition as needed to line up with your door's deadbolt housing. Place the screws from the thumb latch into the front of the mounting plate and tighten them by hand until the mounting plate is secure.

Next, choose the correct adapter based on the tailpiece shape and orientation of your deadbolt. August's website has a helpful chart for this, and the app will offer guidance as well. Place the adapter into the mounting plate and onto the tailpiece, raised triangle shapes pointing up.

4. Attach August Lock

It's time to add the lock mechanism. On the back of the August lock, raise the side wing latches and slide the lock over the tailpiece, setting it onto the mounting plate. Make sure the back of the lock is flush with the door. Close both wing latches to secure the lock in place.

5. Insert batteries



To insert the two CR 123 batteries, press down on the August logo and pop off the magnetic faceplate. While holding the batteries in place, remove the plastic battery tab and put the faceplate back onto the August lock with the logo at the bottom. Your lock is now installed, and you can continue setup in the August Home app. If you're using the included DoorSense sensors, attach those now and follow directions in the app for calibrating door opening and closing distances.

6. Finish setup in the app

Now that the install is done, you'll need to calibrate your lock and connect it to your home's Wi-Fi. If you've left the app open at the installation instructions section, tap "continue" to begin the calibration. Next, connect the lock to your Wi-Fi by entering your network credentials. With these two steps completed, your lock is ready to use. The August app has further options for naming your home and lock, as well as adding users and setting up features like auto lock and chime volume.

