​How to hide private photos using Google Photos

Ever wished you could hide photos or videos from the main photo album in your Google Photos app? Now you can with a new Archive feature.

As reported by 9to5Google, the feature is currently rolling out to Android users. An app update isn't required for the feature to magically appear, as long as you have Google Photos version 2.15 installed. I also have access to the feature on iOS and the web. If you don't have access quite yet, keep checking the app.

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To archive, an item in Google Photos, open the app and select one or more items. Next, tap on the menu button > Archive.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Additionally, a new Archive menu option will appear after you archive for the first time.

Archiving a photo or video does not delete it from your Google Photos account, it merely hides it from the main Photos feed. The items you archive are left in any previously assigned albums, and are still searchable.

Essentially, the archive feature is designed to remove the clutter from your Photos stream or avoid a potentially embarrassing situation when letting someone scroll through your photos.