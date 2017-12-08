How to give Netflix as a gift for the holidays

You might think the hardest part about giving the gift of Netflix this holiday season is finding someone on your list who isn't already a subscriber to the wildly popular streaming service. But perhaps you didn't know Netflix gift subscriptions can be added to existing accounts. Who doesn't want a few free months of Netflix?

Two types of Netflix gift cards

There are physical gift cards that you can mail or otherwise deliver yourself and electronic gift cards that get emailed. You can find physical Netflix gift cards at most major brick-and-mortar retailers, which make great stocking stuffers or something to toss into a holiday card. You can, however, purchase Netflix gift cards -- either physical or electronic gift cards -- without leaving your house.

Netflix doesn't sell gift cards itself. Instead, it points you to Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com or PayPal.com. Amazon sells both physical and electronic cards, while Target, Walmart and PayPal sell only electronic gift cards. I also found both physical and electronic gift cards on Best Buy's website.

How to give an electronic Netflix gift card

Let's take Amazon as an example. To send an electronic gift card, use the Netflix Gift Cards - E-mail Delivery option on Amazon and then select a gift card design, choose an amount between $25 and $200 and enter the email addresses of your gift recipients. You can also add a note and select the delivery date.

How to redeem a Netflix gift

To cash in a Netflix gift card, go to Netflix.com/redeem and enter the 11-digit PIN code on the back of the gift card or in the gift-card email.

Netflix pricing

If you are wondering how many months of free streaming your gift card will provide, you should know that the recipient will likely use the $10.99-a-month Standard plan. The $7.99-a-month Basic plan doesn't include HD, and the $13.99-a-month Premium plan offers 4K streaming.