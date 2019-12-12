How to give a Disney Plus subscription as a gift

Jon Favreau/Instagram

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Disney Plus is the streaming service that's pretty much mandatory if you have kids. Or if you love Marvel movies. Or Star Wars. Or Baby Yoda. Basically, it's just mandatory. (Mandalory? Sorry.) And priced at $6.99 per month, it's not crazy expensive, though combined with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO and all the rest, the costs start to add up.

When it first launched, you could only buy Disney Plus for yourself. But recently, Disney rolled out a one-year gift subscription to Disney Plus for $69.99, making it a great option for the holidays.

There's a little fine print, of course. It's for new subscribers in the US only, so you can't give this to someone to add on to a subscription they already have in progress. But giving the gift of Disney is easy; you specify a day, and the House of Mouse will send an email to your recipient with instructions on how they can sign up and start watching. And over the course of a year, it's $13.89 cheaper than paying month-to-month, so that's good for everyone.

Read more: CNET's Disney Plus review

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 features Disney Plus needs

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.