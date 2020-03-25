How to get your Starbucks coffee order until stores reopen

Starbucks

Starbucks stores are now closed to walk-in orders and take-out in the US, as well as the UK and other countries and stores in areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The coffee chain closed stores to foot traffic on March 20 for at least two weeks.

But, good news for your venti extra-hot oat milk hazelnut latte with extra foam: There are still ways to order Starbucks beverages and food. Many Starbucks locations are open for drive-through, and the chain has a partnership with several delivery companies. Here's how to get your fix.

Read more: Great coffee subscriptions for every type of coffee drinker

Starbucks Mexico Twitter

Starbucks drive-through windows

While you can't walk into a Starbucks store to order or pick up your drink, you can get it from a location with a drive-through window. Roughly 60% of all Starbucks stores in the US have a drive-through option, according to a company representative.

You can either order ahead on your phone's Starbucks app or order when you get to the drive-through.

To find out where your closest Starbucks Drive-Thru location is, consult the store locator website, which will zero in on your location, or search the Starbucks app. Once you open the app, tap Stores, then Filter (in the top right corner), and select Drive-Thru. Then tap Show stores.

Delivery apps and services

In January, Starbucks announced a partnership with Uber Eats to bring delivery to 49 markets across 33 US states. There's even a dedicated Starbucks mini site within UberEats.com where you can check if delivery exists in your location.

Here are some delivery sites that will bring Starbucks menu items to your doorstep. You'll need to check your area for eligibility and delivery fees may apply. During the coronavirus outbreak, we recommend tipping your delivery driver more.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

Find the exceptions to the rule



Although most of the country's Starbucks coffee shops are closing, a smattering of shops will remain open. "Some exceptions will be made for those cafes serving in or around hospitals and health care centers in our efforts to serve first responders and healthcare workers," Starbucks wrote in the statement published online.

Non-Starbucks operated stores

It isn't clear if Starbucks stores that aren't operated by the company -- but which use its name and products -- are still be open for take-out orders, for example Starbucks shops in hotel lobbies. If you're nearby one and jonesing for a cappuccino while practicing safe social distancing, it could be worth checking just in case.

Remember that if you do leave the house during the coronavirus crisis, take these 10 practical precautions to help avoid the virus. Stay up to date on the latest news through phone alerts, and keep from feeling lonely with these seven ways to connect with community while you're staying at home.

Read more: Best healthy food delivery services for 2020

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.