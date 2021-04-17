How to get the Marvel lookalike TikTok filter you didn't know you needed

Sarah Tew/CNET

Have you ever wondered what you look like as your favorite superhero? A new TikTok craze is seeing people turn themselves into their favorite Marvel characters, from Nick Fury to Black Widow. They're making videos using a TikTok filter called Shapeshifting.

Shapeshifting lets you morph into any character of your choice. You can make your TikTok video humorous, like one user who expected to get T'Challa from Black Panther but actually got Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. Or you can choose a character you think you already look like.

We'll walk you through the steps of creating your lookalike TikTok video. Most TikTok users grab an image of their chosen character and zoom in on the photo, making it look as though the filter selected their lookalike.

Find the Shapeshifter Effect filter and get started

Before you get started, make sure you've saved a photo of the character you'd like to use, then follow these steps.

1. Open the TikTok app on your phone and tap the Discover icon.

2. In the search bar, type shapeshifting. Tap the Shapeshifting icon that pops up.

3. At the bottom of the screen, tap the red camera button.

4. Select the image of the character you saved.

5. Tap the record button. The filter will give you a three-second countdown before it morphs your face into the character you selected.

6. Press the check button when you're finished, add any sounds or effects and tap Next.

7. Add a description to your video and make sure to hashtag #Shapeshifter. Tap Post when you're ready.

That's it! Now you can show everyone which character you look like -- or maybe prank people into thinking the filter chose a character that looks nothing like you.

