CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 controller reveal Supermoon Coronavirus updates: Boris Johnson Quibi review Final Fantasy VII Zoom security issues

How to get Snapchat-style filters on Zoom so you can look like a potato

Open the portal to Snap Camera and unleash Zoom hell on your unsuspecting co-workers.

Thanks to the coronavirus, there are a tremendous amount of people now working from home, of which a significant amount have become increasingly reliant on Zoom to keep in contact with co-workers.

Zoom has been in the news for positive and negative reasons. It's helped people attend their graduation virtually, but some schools have banned it for security reasons. Zoom bombing has become a thing and, just generally, there are privacy concerns.

Most of us, however, spend way too much time trying to figure out the best possible Zoom background.

But if you've gotten tired of messing with boring old Zoom backgrounds, it might be time to take things to the next level with Snap Camera.

Snap Camera has been around since 2018 and it essentially allows you to add Snapchat style filters to video conferencing apps like Zoom. 

You can use it to transform yourself from this:

screen-shot-2020-04-07-at-2-08-01-pm.png

Before.

 Mark Serrels/CNET

To this...

screen-shot-2020-04-07-at-2-09-04-pm.png

After.

 Mark Serrels/CNET

Or how about this...

screen-shot-2020-04-07-at-2-09-51-pm.png

... Miaow?

 Mark Serrels/CNET

But definitely don't do this.

screen-shot-2020-04-07-at-2-10-36-pm.png

This is cracked.

 Mark Serrels/CNET

Yes, those are my teeth attached to the yolk of a digitally cracked egg. Terrifying.

Installing Snap Camera is pretty simple. First off download the application here and work through the process of installing it. 

Once it's up and running you'll see a selection of filters to potentially chose from.

screen-shot-2020-04-07-at-2-16-17-pm.png

Plenty of options to terrify your coworkers.

 Screenshot/Snap Camera

Once that's good to go you can mess around with the settings in Zoom, to get it working there. On Mac it's as simple as heading to Preferences, clicking on video and selecting Snap Camera from the camera drop down. It's a very similar process of PC. 

screen-shot-2020-04-07-at-2-20-01-pm.png

It's as easy as cracking an egg.

 Screenshot/Zoom

As long as you keep the Snap Camera app open the filters will work. Just be aware: This is a can of worms. Surprise your colleagues in one meeting and I all but guarantee every single person in the next meeting will come looking like this:

screen-shot-2020-04-07-at-11-52-44-am.png

Adding a whole new dimension to isolation beard-growing.

 Mark Serrels/CNET

If that's a future you feel comfortable with, please enjoy.

Snap Camera also works with Skype and Microsoft Teams. You can even use it while streaming on Twitch. 

Now playing: Watch this: You have to look good on a webcam today
7:47