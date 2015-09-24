CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile Apps

How to get rid of iOS 9's lowercase keyboard

Find out where the setting hides to return you to the familiar ALL CAPS keyboard.

To tell you the truth, it's growing on me. When I first encountered iOS 9's lowercase keyboard, I felt confused and dismayed. Unmoored, if you will, suddenly separated from iOS's venerable ALL CAPS keyboard. Now that I'm a week in, I'm starting to feel better about iOS 9's case-shifting keyboard. The lowercase letters don't look so strange, and it's easier to see if I have the Shift key engaged.

If you miss the ALL CAPS keyboard, there is a toggle switch buried in Settings that will bring it back.

Head to Settings > General > Accessibility > Keyboard and turn off the toggle switch for Show Lowercase Keys.

ios-9-keyboard.jpg
Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

In related news, iOS 9 has added an option to turn off the character preview that shows you which key your finger is tapping (and covering). I find this feature incredibly useful, particularly when carefully entering passwords. If you feel differently, you can disable it by going to Settings > General > Keyboard and turning off the toggle switch for Character Preview.

For more, see our complete guide to iOS 9.

(Via iMore)

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real