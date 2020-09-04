How to get HBO Max at a 20% discount this weekend

Angela Lang/CNET

If you've been waiting to , now's your chance to get the streaming service at a discounted price. From Sept. 4 through Sept. 25, HBO Max will cost $11.99 a month for 12 months, instead of its usual price of $14.99 per month.

"As we head into fall, we felt it was the perfect time to pair the incredible lineup of original programming available on HBO Max with an offer that provides customers with even more value," said Andy Forssell, EVP of WarnerMedia.

Here's how to get the $12/month pricing:

Go to the HBO Max website from Friday. Click the "get the deal" button in the top right corner of the page -- it works even if you're already a subscriber. Complete the sign-up for HBO Max. The deal is also available for those who sign up for HBO Max on their iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or Apple TV, as well as via Google, , , Xfinity, RCN, Grande Communications and Wave.



You can also get a free seven-day trial of the service.

AT&T's WarnerMedia launched HBO Max in May. HBO Max is the most expensive streaming service, at $15 a month, and includes content like Doctor Who, Friends, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Veep, Gossip Girl, The Big Bang Theory, Sesame Street, new J.J. Abrams content, a new Watchmen TV series, Rick and Morty and new episodes of Adventure Time. DC movies including Wonder Woman and even the Justice League Snyder Cut, as well as the Harry Potter collection plus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, are also on the service.

Also coming to HBO Max are Shows from The CW network like Pretty Little Liars, Batwoman, and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, as The CW winds down its streaming deal with Netflix.