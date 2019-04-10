How to get free e-books from your public library

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Having recently fallen in love with Hamilton, the musical, I decided to read Hamilton, the biography. Price for the Kindle edition of Ron Chernow's superb book: $14. Price to check it out of my public library: $0.

To be clear, I'm talking about the e-book -- the same exact one that would cost me $15 at Amazon. Most libraries have partnerships with one or more digital-lending services, meaning you can borrow, well, a library's worth of reading material, all from the comfort of your PC, phone or tablet.

Here's what you'll need to get started:

A library card

A compatible device (iPhone, iPad, Android phone/tablet, Kindle reader, Kobo reader)

Yep, that's about it. Next you'll want to visit your library's web site and look for something pertaining to e-books. It might be called "eLibrary" or "Downloads" or something else entirely, but it should lead you to at least one of the two major lending services: Hoopla Digital and OverDrive. You'll use your library card to sign in and/or create an account.

OverDrive provides access to e-books and audiobooks, while Hoopla adds music, comics, movies and TV shows to the mix.

What kinds of books can you expect to find? Here's the rub: Just like at the actual library, the selection may be somewhat limited, and you may have to wait to check out the book(s) you want. That's because, just like at the actual library, there are limited numbers of each title available for checkout.

With Hamilton, for example, I had to get on a waiting list with OverDrive (the book isn't currently available from Hoopla). That's because, at my library, only 10 digital copies are available, and 17 people are currently interested in borrowing it. Thankfully, OverDrive will alert you when a title on your Holds list becomes available, and you can even set it to automatically check out the book once that happens.

From there, you can read the e-book using a Kindle (or Kindle app), a Kobo reader or OverDrive's ereader app, Libby. (We've been seeing diminished Kindle compatibility with OverDrive recently, possibly due to the fact that it and Kobo are now owned by rival Rakuten.) It's available for Android and iOS, and you can use it to find, reserve and check out books.

Once a book is checked out, you usually have 2-3 weeks before it must be "returned," something that happens automatically once the return date hits. At that time, the digital copy expires, meaning you can no longer access it -- unless you check it out again. (Take note, however, that you might end up at the bottom of the waiting list again.)

Hoopla works similarly, except there's no option for reading on Kindle; you have to use the Hoopla app. It's a mostly serviceable ereader, though it limits you to just three font sizes.

The key takeaway here is that before you buy an e-book, check to see if it's available from your library. And if it's not, maybe you can find something else you'll enjoy reading. You can certainly can't beat the price.

