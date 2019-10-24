Amazon

In the first of what promises to be a lengthy stream of nearly-free smart-speaker deals (Black Friday is coming, after all), Amazon is offering a 3rd-generation Echo Dot for 99 cents when you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, that makes your total out-of-pocket cost just $8.98. For non-subscribers: $10.98. Just make sure you follow the necessary instructions, below. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Although it's not specifically stated in the terms and conditions, this offer appears to be for new Music Unlimited subscribers only -- though if you've been a subscriber (or done a trial) in the past, you may still be able to take advantage of it. I'm in the latter category, and I successfully grabbed the deal.

Also, I've heard from Twitter followers that this deal is difficult to access via the Amazon mobile app. Your mileage may vary. For the record, I purchased it via desktop browser.

Music Unlimited is, of course, Amazon's answer to Spotify. It normally runs $9.99 per month for an individual user, or $7.99 per month for Prime subscribers. After your first month, you'll continue to get billed at that rate unless you cancel, which you're free to do at any time.

As for the Echo Dot, although it's the 3rd-gen model, it's not the one with the clock. But it's still a nice-sounding, versatile smart speaker, one that normally runs $50. (Of course, as noted, Black Friday is coming; it'll almost certainly sell for $30, maybe even less, before long.)

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The new Amazon Echo Dot: Does it sound better than before?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation, Charcoal) $49 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.