How to get all of Apple's new emojis right now

Apple on Monday released the first public beta of iOS 11.1. But the update isn't just a new release with a couple small feature changes and bug fixes -- it includes hundreds of new emojis.

Ranging from a woman wearing a headscarf and a bearded person to an "I love you" hand sign and an exploding head smiley face, the new emojis are undoubtedly going to be popular.

Now Playing: Watch this: New emojis let you throw shade with style

If you're comfortable with testing out a beta version of iOS 11.1, then you can get the newest emojis right now instead of waiting for the official OS update from Apple later this month.

Keep in mind, a beta OS typically has a few bugs such as decreased battery life, or random apps that refuse to launch. But I have yet to experience any apps that don't work on iOS 11.1.

To join the public beta program, follow the instructions in this how-to post by CNET's Matt Elliott. The process boils down to creating a backup of your device, signing up for the program through Apple's website, and installing the update.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

After installing the iOS 11.1 beta, you'll have you the latest and greatest emojis. The only downside is that only people who are also on iOS 11.1 will be able to see them.

Another notable feature Apple added to iOS 11.1 is 3D Touch multitasking. Apple had previously removed it in iOS 11 and later promised the feature would return.