July 10 will mark the start of the third annual Prime Day -- or Amazon's massive 30-hour sale. With nearly 100,000 products on sale and with staggered start times for deals, it can be a lot to take in. And with so many people watching and waiting for deals to go live, some of the best will come and go in a hurry.

Fortunately, you can set up alerts for deals that you're interested in. Here are three ways to get notified of deals on Prime Day.

Watch deals

Taylor Martin/CNET

You can't sit around waiting all day for the deals you're interested in to go live. And if you're not careful, you might forget to check in and miss a deal.

With the Amazon Shopping app on Android and iOS, you can watch upcoming deals so you're alerted when they go live.

Tap the hamburger button in the top left to expand the menu and select Today's Deals. Swipe left to switch to the Upcoming tab to view all the deals which haven't started yet. Beneath each item is a button that says Watch this deal. The first time you hit the button, you will be asked to enable notifications. Once you do, any time a deal you're watching goes live, you will receive a push notification.

If push notifications still aren't working, you may need to enable notifications in the app settings. Tap the hamburger button in the top left to expand the menu and tap Settings. Then tap Notifications and to the right of Your Watched & Waitlisted Deals make sure the toggle is in the On position.

All of the deals you're watching can be found under the Watching tab. Deals that have gone live will appear in larger card views at the top, while upcoming deals are listed below. Deals will jump to the top of the list -- ahead of those that are already available -- when they're just minutes away from going live.

To stop watching a deal, either locate the item again under the Upcoming tab or in the Watching tab. If the deal hasn't started yet, tap the Watching button to stop watching it. If the deal has gone live, you will need to tap the action overflow button (three vertical dots) and select Stop watching this deal.

Add items to your wish list

Taylor Martin/CNET

Browsing the upcoming deals is only one way to tackle Prime Day. But what are the odds that you're going to see something you're actually looking for in the never-ending list of upcoming deals on Prime Day?

You're better off approaching it from the other direction by building a list of items you need or want. Then, on Prime Day, Amazon will notify you if items from your wish list are part of a Prime Day deal. So it's wise to spend some time perusing Amazon to curate (or prune) your wish list ahead of Prime Day.

While browsing Amazon from the Android or iOS apps, you can quickly add items to your wish list by long pressing and dragging it to your list at the bottom.

Better wish list alerts

Taylor Martin/CNET

Not all Prime Day deals are worth getting excited about. In fact, if the last two years serve as any indication, most of the deals are just all right.

However, if you want to make sure you're getting the best deal possible for the items on your Amazon wish list, you'll want to enlist the help of one of the best price tracking services out there, camelcamelcamel.

Typically, people use camelcamelcamel to create individual price alerts, so when a item's price drops below a certain threshold, they receive an alert. But camelcamelcamel has an even better feature: wish list sync. This allows you to build your Amazon wish list and create a rule for which you want to be notified. For instance, I'm only notified when the price of an item drops to at least one penny below its lowest price ever. Best of all, it creates an RSS feed for your price drop alerts, so you can even add the alerts to your favorite RSS reader.

To set up wish list alerts:

Go to camelcamelcamel.com and login or create an account.

At the top of the site, click Your account .

. In the left menu, click Wishlists .

. Click Add Wishlist .

. Go to your Amazon wish list and click Share (an email icon just above the list of items).

(an email icon just above the list of items). Copy the list URL and paste it in the Wishlist URL field on camelcamelcamel.

field on camelcamelcamel. Under Advanced Options , select which prices you wish to watch (Amazon, third-party new and third-party used).

, select which prices you wish to watch (Amazon, third-party new and third-party used). Set a desired price, either a static price or an amount below the current or lowest recorded price.

Click Add Wishlist to finish.

Now when the price of anything on your Amazon wish list drops below a certain threshold (set by you), you will receive an email notification. You can also view the deal in your RSS reader or by going to camelcamelcamel.com directly.

