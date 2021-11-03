How to get a 'free' sandwich today because #NationalSandwichDay

McAlister's

Planning to pick up a sandwich today? Save yourself some cash by visiting a restaurant that's participating in National Sandwich Day -- that's today, Nov. 3. You'll want to bring a friend, because most of these deals are buy one get one free or buy one get one half price. At this time, we haven't found any restaurants handing out free sandwiches without a purchase yet. Here's where to go.

Subway

Subway has two coupon deals going on when you buy a footlong sub -- and we can guess which one you'll probably use. You'll need to order online or in the app to get the discount.

1. Use code FREESUB to get a buy one get one free deal at participating locations.

2. Use code BOGO50 to get a buy one get one 50% off discount.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a BOGO sandwich deal for anyone who orders online or in the app today. This deal applies to Potbelly's Original sized sandwich.

White Castle

For Sandwich Day, White Castle is offering a coupon for a buy one get one free original or cheese slider. Here's the link to print it out.

McAlister's Deli

If you're a McAlister's rewards member, you'll get a reward for a BOGO 50% off a sandwich that can be redeemed now through Nov. 17.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread hasn't released any details about deals it will have on Sandwich Day, but posted on Facebook that its plans are "stacking up quite nicely." We'll add the deal when it's live.

We'll keep checking with other local and national sandwich restaurants, including Jimmy John's, Quiznos, Penn Station, Jersey Mike's and Ike's.