How to get a discount on Disney Plus

Disney

Disney Plus is set to launch in the US on Nov. 12 and will be one of the more affordable streaming services at $7 a month or $70 a year. You can't yet preorder Disney Plus -- though that may change within the next few days. However, if you plan to attend the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend or are a card-carrying D23 Gold member of the Disney Fan Club, then you can grab a Disney Plus subscription for even less as long as you're willing to commit for three years. Here's the deal.

Founders Circle offer

Disney announced that D23 Expo attendees will be able to purchase a three-year subscription to Disney Plus for $47 a year -- a 33% discount that saves you $23 a year. (Disney was founded in 1923, if you are wondering about the significance of the number 23.) The D23 Expo runs from Aug. 22 to 25. And while supplies last, Expo attendees will also get a Founders Circle pin when they sign up for the discounted three-year Disney Plus subscription.

Not planning on being in Anaheim this weekend? No problem! This three-year Disney Plus discount deal (minus the pin) will be available online after the Expo from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2. -- but only for D23 Gold members in the US. A D23 Gold membership to the Disney Fan Club costs $100 a year and provides VIP access to events, discounts and other goodies.

We'll have details on how to preorder Disney Plus once they're announced.