One drawback to relying on an iPhone ($1,172 at Amazon Marketplace) or iPad ($380 at Amazon) for your web browsing needs is that you're almost always using the mobile version of a website. And for the most part, mobile websites are fully capable versions of the same experience you would have using a full desktop-class browser.
However, there are times when the mobile version of a website lacks a feature or capability that the full website offers. If you find yourself in need of the full desktop version of a website, you can force mobile Safari to request and load the full version of a website with just a couple of taps.
When viewing a webpage in Safari, long-press on the Refresh button. A small prompt will show up just below the button, giving you the option to Request Desktop Site. Tap on the drop-down, which will prompt Safari to reload the current page, but this time it should reflect the same experience you would have on a Mac or PC.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: Great phone. Nice camera. But wait for iPhone XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•Apple iPhone XS, XS Max preorders kick off, some models sell out
Discuss: How to force your iPhone or iPad to load the desktop version of a website
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.