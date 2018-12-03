Esto también se puede leer en español.

iPhone XS, iPhone XR: How to force-close apps

Wait, how do you force-close an app without a home button? Like this.

Force-closing or quitting an app on iOS is, according to Apple at least, never really necessary. Still, some like to keep a tidy multitasking view. And let's face it, there are times when an app has to be force-closed because it's simply stopped working. 

Without a home button on modern iPhones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR ($735 at Amazon), there are some new gestures you'll need to learn to get around if you're upgrading from an older iPhone. Force-closing an app involves one of those gestures you need to know.  

To force-close an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to trigger multitasking view. Then, just swipe! You no longer have to long-press on an app card. You can swipe up on one, two or three cards at once -- just use multiple fingers. 

Originally published on Dec. 20, 2017.
Update, Dec. 3, 2018: Updates for iPhone XS and iPhone XR. 

