Force-closing or quitting an app on iOS is, according to Apple at least, never really necessary. Still, some like to keep a tidy multitasking view. And let's face it, there are times when an app has to be force-closed because it's simply stopped working.

Without a home button on modern iPhones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR ( ), there are some new gestures you'll need to learn to get around if you're upgrading from an older iPhone. Force-closing an app involves one of those gestures you need to know.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

To force-close an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to trigger multitasking view. Then, just swipe! You no longer have to long-press on an app card. You can swipe up on one, two or three cards at once -- just use multiple fingers.

Originally published on Dec. 20, 2017.

Update, Dec. 3, 2018: Updates for iPhone XS and iPhone XR.