How to flash dry dishes in the dishwasher

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Most dishwashers have a self-drying mode, but it can take a while. You can flash dry your dishes in just a few minutes -- without using any extra electricity -- with just a flick of the wrist.

How it works

To flash dry, all you need to do is open the door to the dishwasher as soon as the final rinse cycle is done and the unit has drained. The hot dishes will evaporate the water and the steam will escape through the open door. Shazam! Dry dishes.

Generally, flash drying only takes a couple of minutes with most dishwashers. It can take up to 10 minutes max to fully dry your dishes, though, with some models. It just depends on how hot the dishes are.

Set a reminder

If you're like me, you'll forget to open the dishwasher, even when it beeps that it's finished. So, set an alarm on your phone -- or have your home assistant like Alexa or Google Home set an alarm -- to remind you. Two things buzzing at you at once should do the trick.