How to fix low volume issues when using AirPods on Android

For as long as I've owned my AirPods ($170.40 at Amazon.com), I've used them with iOS and Android phones. One issue I've always had when using Apple's wireless earbuds with an Android phone is really low volume levels, particularly when listening to podcasts. Even at full volume, I would often struggle to hear it, especially when in noisy environments.

What was even more confusing was that in some apps, such as Google Play Music, the volume level was just fine.

I had always assumed this is just one of the downsides of using AirPods with a platform, Android, they weren't truly designed for.

Thanks to Fred Wilson, who found a solution on Reddit, I now know it doesn't have to be this way.

Here's what you need to do to fix low volume issues with Apple's AirPods and Android:

Open Settings.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap on System.

Locate Build Number (may be located under About Phone ).

(may be located under ). Tap on Build Number seven times, after which you will see an alert congratulating you for being a developer.

seven times, after which you will see an alert congratulating you for being a developer. Go back to Either the main Settings page or the System page and look for Developer Options and tap on it.

page or the page and look for and tap on it. Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET Scroll down and find Disable Absolute Volume and turn the switch to the On position.

Boom, your volume issues are now fixed.