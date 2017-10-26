Rick Broida/CNET

Who killed Kennedy?

Few unsolved mysteries rival that one, but if you're willing to wade through some 3,000 newly released documents, perhaps you can figure it out.

Earlier this year, the National Archives began releasing previously classified FBI and CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and today some 3,000 additional documents were added to the collection.

Actually, they were scheduled for release today; at this writing, the archive still contained only the materials that appeared in July.

Fortunately, there's plenty there to get you started: the JFK Assassination Records - 2017 Additional Documents Release page contains 3,810 items, spread out across 18 ZIP files. In each you'll find mostly PDFs, but also some audio files in WAV format. (Needless to say, you'll need a PDF viewer like Adobe Reader and a WAV-compatible media player.)

Before downloading any of the ZIP files, you might want to take a look at its associated table of contents, which is provided in XLSX spreadsheet format (requiring Microsoft Excel or an equivalent).

Your thoughts? Think we'll see any major revelations in these newly declassified documents? Does it make you want to watch Oliver Stone's "JFK" all over again?