How to find protests in your area this weekend

Today marks the 11th day of protests across the United States, following the death of George Floyd that took place on May 25. Tens of thousands of Americans are gathering around the country to condemn acts of racism, discrimination and senseless violence.

And if you'd like to join the cause but don't know where to look in your area, we've gathered a list of resources for you, including Facebook and Twitter.

Remember that:

Protests are legal; in fact, they're a constitutional right.

Many are organized with the knowledge and support of local authorities.

Remember that we're still in the midst of a pandemic, so it's best to protect yourself by wearing a face mask, bring hand sanitizer and refrain from hugging and kissing.

Some areas have imposed a curfew. As breaking curfew is illegal, CNET encourages you to follow local laws.

Here's where you can get started.

Search Facebook groups and events

You may have already seen protests going in your city on Facebook. But if you haven't, search for "Black Lives Matter" or "George Floyd" in the Groups tab to see if there's something happening in your area. If you don't see a set date or time a march or protest is taking place, reach out to the group to get more information. You can also check out the Funders for Justice, a network of funders that addresses racial justice, policing and more.

Another option is to check out the Events tab and select Causes (make sure the location is correct). Some examples of events that are in my area are UofL March for Black Lives and Freedom Fridays. The events usually have a scheduled date and time to meet up.

Use Twitter to your advantage

Many protest organizers who are using Twitter to post about their causes update their timelines frequently, so it's a good resource to find more information on the next event in your area. Start by hashtagging the city you live in. For example, #Louisville or #SanFrancisco. You may even notice hashtags like #LouisvilleProtests that give you more information, and where you can ask questions if you can't find the details you're looking for.

Contact the local Black Lives Matter group in your area

To find a local Black Lives Matter chapter in your area, visit BlackLivesMatter.com and select Chapters. If there's not one near you, try reaching out for more information on what you can do in your community to help.

Check out Nextdoor

Nextdoor lets you see events and other information that's happening in your neighborhood -- you will need to sign up for a free account. Once you have one, you can post messages asking about local protests, or you can search for other discussions.

To better prepare yourself for protests, here's how to protect yourself while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic and what to do if you are exposed to tear gas while protesting.