How to find coronavirus testing locations near you with Apple Maps

Angela Lang/CNET

Earlier this week, Apple announced it would be adding coronavirus testing locations to its Maps app for iPhone ( ), and they're now starting to appear, with four locations in the US. They're all MedExpress walk-in care locations, in Lynchburg, Virginia; Beckley, West Virginia; Battle Creek, Michigan; and Mankato, Minnesota.

The company has also added a webpage where testing sites can register their location to be verified by Apple. So if you work with a health care provider for one of the labs or businesses providing tests, you'll need to submit your information to Apple (more below).

To see the list of current COVID-19 testing locations, open the Maps app on your iPhone and search COVID-19 testing site. Each facility will have a red logo with a star in the center to indicate they're testing for coronavirus. We'll keep updating this story as more sites join Apple Maps.

To add a testing location, visit register.apple.com/covid-19 and download the template. The template asks for details like the business name, address, testing hours and phone number. Once you have your testing site's information filled out, you can email the file to Apple's email, covid-data@apple.com. Apple notes it doesn't have an estimated time of how long it'll take your testing site to publish to the Maps app, and you may not be notified when it's live.

