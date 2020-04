How to find a coronavirus test site near you and check the wait time

Getty/Paul Biris

Access to reliable and accurate coronavirus testing is key for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and reopening the US to regain some state of "normal." But the country has seen a shortage of tests, though new, faster methods may be on the way. A number of companies are developing at-home tests as well -- but as of now, none of these are FDA-approved, and many are not considered accurate.

If you or someone you live with is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus -- including fever, cough and shortness of breath -- you may be looking for a way to get tested while keeping others safe. (If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, you should seek medical attention immediately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. These include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and bluish lips or face.)

While the CDC offers guidance on who should be tested, decisions about testing are ultimately left to state and local health departments, and often to individual doctors. Because most people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms and recover at home, they may be advised not to leave the house to get tested, the CDC notes.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and want to seek out a test site near you, here's how to do it.

Finding a COVID-19 test site near you

All US states now offer COVID-19 tests, though availability varies by location. You should first call your medical provider or a telemedicine service. They will tell you if they think you need a test, and how to get one. Or, you can visit your state health department or local health department websites to look for the latest information on testing in your area.

A handful of states -- including New York, Connecticut and Colorado -- offer drive-through testing sites. But many of those require a doctor's order or an appointment (though officials in New York have said that those without a doctor's note will not be turned away).

More testing supplies are becoming available, but it may still be tough to find a place to get tested, according to the CDC. If you have an iPhone ( ), there's another option: This week, Apple added coronavirus testing locations to its Maps app for iPhone, and those sites are now starting to appear. Providers can add their testing locations by visiting register.apple.com/covid-19.

The type of COVID-19 test you take may differ depending on where you go: State and local public health departments have tests from the CDC, while other medical providers are getting tests developed by commercial manufacturers, according to the CDC.

Checking the wait time

Hours-long wait times at many drive-through testing centers, clinics and even virtual doctors' offices have frustrated people in many cities across the US. Calling a doctor or clinic ahead of time is your best bet to get an appointment and not have to sit and wait -- potentially infecting others. (The CDC recommends wearing a face covering when you go out in certain areas, even if it's a homemade mask.)

For drive-through testing centers, unfortunately, there is often no way to find out a wait time other than to show up. Check your state or local department of health's Twitter or Facebook accounts to find out if there are updates (for example, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has tweeted wait times).

Many drive-through testing centers have a set number of tests to give per day, so arrive early if possible. In some areas, like Colorado, if you've been waiting in line but miss the test cut-off, you'll be given a note for priority testing the next day.

After you get tested, you'll be encouraged to self-isolate until you get results back over the phone (though some clinics are able to return results while you wait). How quickly you'll get those results depends on where you live, though. Thousands of people have waited more than a week for results due to a backlog of tests.

For more information on the coronavirus, here's what to do if you or someone you live with gets coronavirus, what you need to know about making a face mask or covering at home and five things not to do when coronavirus quarantine and lockdown end.

