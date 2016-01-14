How to enable native Chromecast support in Chrome

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's own product, the Chromecast, has required an extension to stream content from your Web browser to your TV since its release. However, as AndroidPolice points out, a recent update to the Chrome browser will let you enable a flag to get the same functionality. Here's how:

Step 1: Head to chrome://flags/#media-router from your Chrome address bar.

Note: If you don't see the flag, make sure you are on the latest version of Chrome by heading to Menu > Settings > About to check for updates. This change is available in the stable release.

Step 2: Toggle the setting to Enable and then relaunch Chrome.

Step 3: Start casting by using the Cast option in the right-click menu.

If you have the Google Cast extension installed, it will be disabled once you relaunch Chrome, and can be removed whenever it's convenient to do so.

Adding support for Chromecast into the browser helps make the streaming setup process easier and faster for users.