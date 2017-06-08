2:55 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Not only are some Wi-Fi network passwords obscenely difficult tor remember, but if you're the type to use the same password in multiple places, you most certainly feel a tinge of anxiety when a friend asks to connect to your network. With iOS 11, however, it appears sharing your Wi-Fi login details will remain a secret.

iOS 11 - hold your iPhone by an iOS device on WiFi to request the password for the network. 🙌📡 pic.twitter.com/XTL68e0zwO — Chris Maddern (@chrismaddern) June 7, 2017

When a user attempts to connect to an unknown Wi-Fi network, he or she is instructed to hold the iPhone or iPad next to another iOS device or Mac that is connected to the network.

As for what the process looks like for the owner of the Wi-Fi network, 9to5Mac has a series of screenshots that show it in detail.

Essentially, a dialog similar to the AirPod pairing prompt will show up on a nearby device, asking the network owner if he or she would like to send the password.

If approved, the password is sent to the connecting device and autopopulated without either user having to type a single character.

Pretty neat, right?

Of course, iOS 11 is still in early beta stages, meaning it's entirely possible that Apple could change or remove a feature completely by the time the OS releases this fall.