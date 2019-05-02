CNET también está disponible en español.

How to do Derby 2019 like a boss

Get your mint juleps ready, because the Kentucky Derby is here.

Horsephotos

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. While there are races all day, the biggest horse race of the year -- called, appropriately, the Kentucky Derby -- starts at 6:50 p.m. ET. If you aren't going to Derby, you'll need to know how to watch the race and which horses to bet on (Tip: watch for Bob Baffert's horse!). Plus you may need to learn how to mix up a mint julep cocktail!

Get caught up on everything Kentucky Derby 2019 here.

How to watch and bet on the race if you aren't at the track

mint julep

Make the infamous mint juleps at your Kentucky Derby party.

 bhofack2/iStockphoto

Throw a kickass Kentucky Derby party

Get a look at how the horses travel to Kentucky

The Kentucky Derby even has an official truck

