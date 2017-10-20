Alina Bradford/CNET

If you've ever been alone, and really wanted bacon, but swore this time you wouldn't eat the whole package, this tip is for you. This is also a particularly handy tip if you buy bacon in bulk.

The next time you buy bacon and a package actually makes it to the freezer, make a bacon dispensing system that will allow you to grab as many slices as you need, without defrosting the whole package.

Grab a sheet of wax paper, around 2 feet (60 cm) long and 1 foot (30 cm) wide. Lay out a strip of bacon at the end of the paper, along its width. Roll the paper, once, around the strip.

Add another strip to the paper and roll it once. Keep going until you run out of paper, or bacon. Seal your roll of bacon in a plastic freezer bag. Be sure to get as much air out of the bag as possible before popping the whole thing in the freezer.

The wax paper will prevent the bacon from sticking together. The next time you want bacon, just unroll the paper enough to grab a few slices and stick the rest in the freezer.