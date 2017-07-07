Enlarge Image Jason Cipriani/CNET

Snapchat can be an addictive app. Between the filters, stickers, and the peace of mind that any goofy pictures of videos you send through the app will disappear once viewed, it's easy to get caught up in the fun.

But if you aren't happy with the new Snap Map feature and its potential privacy implications, or if you've simply had enough of the network, you may be ready to delete your account. The process takes just a few minutes, and all you'll need is your account info.

On your phone or computer, visit accounts.snapchat.com/accounts/ and sign in. Click Delete My Account.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Snapchat no longer instantly deletes your account. Instead, your account will be suspended for 30 days just in case you change your mind and want to begin using it again. In that case, just log into the Snapchat app or the account web page to reactivate your account.

Otherwise, 30 days later your account will be deleted.

Editors' note: This post was originally published on January 3, 2014. It has been updated with new information and screenshots.