How to delete unwanted apps from your iPhone

Jason Cipriani/CNET

I don't know about you, but I've installed far too many single-use apps on my iPhone and now they're cluttering up my home screen and taking up precious storage space. For years, deleting apps off of your iPhone required you to long-press on an app icon until it started to wiggle, and then tap on an X to delete it. With the release of iOS 13 last year, however, Apple changed how it's done.

You'll still start with a long press on an app icon. You may expect the app icons to all start jiggling, but instead you'll see a pop-up menu presenting several options. Some of those options will be specific to the app, like composing an email for the Mail app, but there will also be two new options: Delete App and Edit Home Screen.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Tap Edit Home Screen if you want to rearrange your home screen, create app folders and so on.

Tap Delete App, then confirm your decision if you want to delete that specific app. You can delete multiple apps at once by selecting Edit Home Screen, which triggers the familiar jiggly behavior on all your icons and puts an X in the top-left corner (tap the X to delete an app).

Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you're a traditionalist and want to long-press on the app icon and wait for the icons to start moving, you can -- you just have to keep waiting until the apps begin to wiggle, and then you can drag them around or tap on the X to delete them.

Once you're done moving your apps around, or pruning old apps from your phone, just tap Done and enjoy your streamlined screens.

There's plenty more to learn about iOS 13, including how to stop unknown callers from ringing your phone, shortcuts for connecting to Bluetooth devices or Wi-Fi networks, and all of its hidden features.