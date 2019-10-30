Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple on Monday released iOS 13.2 shortly after announcing the new AirPods Pro, the biggest upgrade to AirPods ( ) we've seen. Included in the mobile software update are new features that give you the ability to opt into sharing your Siri recordings with Apple and delete recordings from Apple's server.

In July, Apple admitted it had been storing and listening to users' interactions with the digital assistant as a way of improving Siri. The recordings didn't have identifiable information, but could potentially contain private conversations. Shortly thereafter, Apple paused the program and promised to give users the option to opt in to it, which we're now seeing in iOS 13.2.

How to opt in or out

Immediately after installing iOS 13.2, you'll be asked if you want to share recordings of your Siri interactions with Apple. Your choice won't impact Siri's functionality on any of your devices -- Apple just won't be able to use any recordings of your interactions to improve the service over time.

If you skipped past this setting without giving it much thought, or you decide later you don't want to share your recordings with Apple, you can opt out by opening the Settings app on your iPhone ( ) or iPad ( ) and going to Privacy > Analytics and Improvements. There, turn off Improve Siri & Dictation.

Delete all of your recordings

But what about the recordings Apple currently has on its servers? You can delete those with the tap of a button. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, and go to Siri & Search > Siri & Dictation History and tap the big button with red text that reads Delete Siri & Dictation History.

You'll be asked to confirm you want to delete the recordings, and then another prompt will show up letting you know that your history will be removed from Apple's servers.

Apple giving users more control over their data is a welcome move. iOS and iPadOS 13 add other privacy-related features such as new location tracking controls and Sign In with Apple. If you're still trying to figure out iOS 13, be sure to check out our complete guide and the hidden features we found.