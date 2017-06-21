Whether you're planning to spend countless hours in a car with your friends or have people over for a cookout, creating a playlist full of songs everyone can enjoy can be a stressful process. With Spotify's newest feature, however, making a playlist can become a collaborative effort.

It's called Group Playlists for Messenger and it lets users create Spotify playlists right from within Facebook Messenger, and your friends don't even need to be on Spotify to pitch in.

Here's how it works.

How to create a Spotify group playlist in Facebook Messenger

For starters, you don't need Facebook Messenger to create a group playlist in Spotify. Collaborative playlists have been a feature of Spotify for quite some time.

You can even turn an existing playlist into a collaborative playlist by viewing it from the web or app, clicking the options button (three horizontal dots) and clicking Collaborative Playlist. Repeat those same steps to remove the option for other people to help build the playlist.

That said, building a playlist within an existing Facebook Messenger conversation or group removes a lot of the friction and feels like a very intuitive place to have such a feature.

To create a group playlist:

Open the Facebook Messenger app on Android or iOS.

Select a conversation or group with whom you want to create a playlist.

Tap the plus sign to the left of the text input field in the lower left corner of the app.

Select Spotify under Extensions .

under . Tap Create Group Playlist , give it a name and tap OK .

, give it a name and tap . Tap Send to [friend's name] or Send to Group .

or . Click Add A Song .

. Select a song from the given recommendations or search for a song by title.

Click OK and repeat until you and your friend are satisfied with the playlist (never).

While the Spotify card will appear in Facebook Messenger from the web, you will not be able to add songs. For now, it only works within the mobile apps.

Like playlists created within Spotify, group playlists created within Facebook Messenger can be made into non-collaborative playlists.