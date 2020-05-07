How to connect multiple Amazon accounts on the same Echo device

Chris Monroe/CNET

Everyone in your house uses your Amazon Echo to listen to music and create to-do lists. However, this can become confusing when everyone is asking Alexa to add something to their to-do list and Alexa can't distinguish between each person's list. Fortunately, there's a setting called Amazon Household for that: It lets you connect another person's Amazon account to your Echo device.

You can add one adult and up to four kids to your account. To do so, open the Alexa app on your phone and open the menu. Next, tap Account Settings, select Amazon Household and tap Start. You'll be instructed to hand your phone to the person you're adding your household so they can sign in to their Amazon account. Tap OK and have them follow the on-screen instructions for signing in.

Once they're finished connecting their Amazon account to your Echo device, you'll be able to access each other's music and Prime account. That also means they'll be able to buy things from your account using your credit card details. However, you can set up a confirmation code to prevent any purchases being made with your payment card.

To switch back and forth between accounts, just say "Alexa, switch accounts." Make sure you know which account you're using by asking "Alexa, which account is this?" Note that if you remove a person from your Amazon Household, they won't be able to add their account to another Household account for 180 days, or about six months.

