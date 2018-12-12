Force-closing or quitting an app on iOS is, according to Apple at least, never really necessary. Still, some like to keep a tidy multitasking view. And let's face it, there are times when an app has to be force-closed because it's simply stopped working. Without a home button on modern iPhones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR ($750 at Amazon), there are some new gestures you'll need to learn to get around if you're upgrading from an older iPhone. Force-closing an app involves one of those gestures you need to know.
To force-close an app, slowly swipe up from the bottom of the screen to trigger multitasking view. Then, just swipe! You no longer have to long-press on an app card. You can swipe up on one, two or three cards at once -- just use multiple fingers.
This article originally published on Dec. 20, 2017 and is frequently updated.
Discuss: How to close apps on iPhone XR, XS, Max
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.