How to get your kitchen clean in under 15 minutes

It's a misconception that housework has to take huge chunks of time to complete. With a little planning, your kitchen can go slimy to shiny in just a few minutes. Here's how to get daily cleanings done in a flash.

Gather the right equipment

I'm a big proponent of having cleaning equipment stashed away in each room. If you have what you need to do the job on-hand, the process goes much faster. This is what you need in your quick kitchen cleaning kit:

Disinfectant wipes

Sponge

Broom

Mop with disposable cleaning pads

Ready, set, clean!

Got all of your supplies? Great. Now you can dash through the cleaning.

Load the dishwasher. Remember, you don't need to rinse your dishes, just scrape them

Throw a wet sponge into your microwave for 1 minute on high. The steam from the sponge will loosen any gunk.

Wipe down the sink and counters with the disinfectant wipes.

Run a disinfectant wipe over the stovetop surface to remove any crumbs.

Go back to your microwave and wipe down the inside with the sponge. Be careful. The sponge may still be hot.

Sweep the floor.

Mop and put away your cleaning supplies.

These steps only work quickly if you don't let your kitchen get overwhelmingly gross in the first place. Be sure to wipe up spills as they happen throughout the day to avoid major dried-on messes that will take longer to clean.

