Ovens

How to clean your gas cooktop with just a few supplies

Even burnt-on gunk is no match for dish soap and a scrubber.

How to clean your gas cooktop without harsh chemicals

Marathon cooking sessions can leave your gas cooktop pretty gross. But cleaning a gas cooktop isn't as easy as just wiping down the surface. Here's how to safely and effectively clean your stovetop.

Supplies

  • Paper towels or lint-free cleaning cloths
  • A big bowl or bucket
  • Dish soap
  • Dish gloves
  • A gentle scrubber
  • A spray bottle of water
  • A toothbrush
  • Glass cleaner
Steps

  1. Make sure your cooktop is cool to the touch. 
  2. Remove the grates that cover the burners. Check your cooktop manual to see if your grates are dishwasher safe; if so, clean them in there. Otherwise, wash them in hot, soapy water, rinse and let them dry completely. 
  3. Newer gas cooktops have caps over the burners. Remove them, wash them in hot, soapy water, rinse and let them dry completely.
  4. Use a paper towel or cloth to wipe away any stray crumbs from the cooktop. 
  5. If food is stuck around the burners' ignition, use a toothbrush to gently clear away any blockages.
  6. Squeeze a generous amount of dish soap into a big bowl or bucket, and fill it with hot water.
  7. Put on your dish gloves, dip your scrubber in the water and clean the cooktop surface. Make sure you're careful around the burners.
  8. Clean the burner knobs with the scrubber.
  9. Spray the surface down with clean water, and wipe it dry with a clean cloth or paper towel.
  10. Use a glass cleaner and paper towel or cloth to wipe down the control panel.
  11. After everything's dry, replace the burner caps and grates. 
