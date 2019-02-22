The right way to clean your windows

I don't know anyone who enjoys enjoys cleaning windows.
Maybe that's because windows always seem to end up streaked or spotted, no matter how carefully you wipe.
There's a fairly simple way to get windows clean without spots and streaks, though. Plus, you don't use harsh chemicals.
All you need is some white vinegar, a spray bottle and old newspapers.
Spray it
First, mix 1 cup of white distilled vinegar with 1 cup of warm water in a spray bottle. Spray down the glass with the mixture and let it sit for around 30 seconds. This gives the spray time to loosen any stuck on dust or grime.
Wipe it
Then, wipe down the window with a crumpled piece of newspaper. Be sure to use long, sweeping motions to wipe and be quick to get all the areas of the window before it dries.
Why not use paper towels? Newspaper prevents streaking and doesn't leave behind lint. Newspaper is also really good at absorbing oil and grease, so it's great for erasing fingerprints.
