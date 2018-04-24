How to check if your MacBook Pro is eligible for a free battery replacement

Last week, Apple announced a battery replacement program for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the cheaper model without the Touch Bar. Some laptops built between October 2016 and October 2017 include a component that could cause its battery to swell, Apple said.

The swelling is not a safety issue, Apple promises, but it will replace eligible batteries, free of charge.

If you own a 13-inch MacBook Pro and want to verify your laptop is free of any potential battery issues, visit this Apple Support page.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

You'll need your MacBook Pro's serial number, which can be found by clicking on the Apple logo in the Menu Bar and selecting About this Mac. Double-click the serial number to highlight it, then press Cmd-C to copy it. Paste the number into the text box on the support page and click Submit.

If your laptop is eligible, Apple will provide instructions on what steps to take next.