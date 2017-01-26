How to check if your HP laptop battery is recalled

1:16 Close Drag

On Tuesday HP recalled more than 100,000 batteries that could overheat and catch fire.

Laptop models included in the recall include HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion Notebook Computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016, according to HP's recall website.

If you have any question whether your laptop is included in the recall, HP has developed a tool to check your laptop. Visit HP's dedicated recall website, where you'll find two options to check your laptop's recall status at the bottom of the page.

Find out if you have a bad battery

The first and easiest method is to enter the serial number of your laptop and battery to check if it's recalled. HP provides instructions detailing where to locate both numbers depending on laptop model.

If your laptop battery is included in the recall, fill out the form on the recall website and follow the instructions to receive a replacement battery.

Alternatively, you can download and run the HP Battery Program Validation Utility. After I downloaded and ran it, I saw a nondescript prompt that stated something to the effect of not meeting the minimum requirements.

If you see similar prompt, make sure you have "HP CASL Framework" installed on your laptop. There's a link to download it on the recall page, along with other required frameworks you may need to install. With everything properly installed, run the program and await the results.