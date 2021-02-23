How to cancel your Netflix account: 3 important things to know

Angela Lang/CNET

Canceling your Netflix subscription only takes a few minutes. It's an easy way to reduce the number of monthly subscriptions you're paying for, especially if you've found yourself watching another streaming service like Discovery Plus or Disney Plus, leaving Netflix untouched.

There are a few things you need to keep in mind when ending your subscription. Like what happens to your personal information? Can your account be opened again?

Below I cover all of that and then some.

Cancel your Netflix subscription with a few clicks

To cancel your subscription, go to netflix.com/cancelplan and sign in with the email address and password you used for your account. Once you're signed in, you'll have two options. You can cancel your account but keep using it through your next billing date, or you can downgrade your plan to save some money each month.

Check the box if you want Netflix to keep emailing you with promotions and release information, even after your account is cancelled. Otherwise, click the button labeled Finish Cancellation.

If you pay for your Netflix account through a third party, like your wireless carrier, you'll need to contact that company in order to have your Netflix subscription stopped.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Your account isn't deleted… yet

When you cancel your subscription, Netflix will keep all information linked to your account for 10 months. That means information such as your viewing history, account profiles and favorites will still be there if you decide to restart your subscription within that time.

It makes sense that Netflix would hold onto this type of information, but if you want to have all of your personal data deleted prior to the end of the 10-month period, you'll need to take an extra step.

More specifically, you'll need to send an email to "privacy@netflix.com" using the email address that's linked to your Netflix account. Netflix will not accept requests from a different email address that references the email linked to your account. It has to be from the same address.

Share your account? Change your password

If you don't want to have your information deleted early, but you share your account password with someone else, it's a good idea to change your password after canceling your subscription. That way, whoever you share your account with doesn't log into your account and restart the monthly fee.

Still looking for ways to cut subscriptions? Read how to cancel and then delete your Amazon Prime account. It involves more work than Netflix. Same goes for your Google account, should you be ready to get the search giant out of your life.