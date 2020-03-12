How to cancel Apple Arcade: 3 ways

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple joined the gaming world last fall with the announcement of its $4.99-a-month mobile gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade. The service lets players download games on iPhones, iPads, iPod Touches, Macs and Apple TV devices to play offline, and almost all the content is exclusive to the platform.

On Apple Arcade, you can play over 100 games from major and indie developers like Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom and The Chinese Room. More, including big names like The Pathless from Annapurna and Giant Squid and Beyond a Steel Sky from Revolution Software, are on the way.

But if you've tried out Apple Arcade and decided the service isn't right for you, you can unsubscribe at any time. Unlike Apple's other new service, Apple TV Plus, if you unsubscribe before the end of the month, you'll still get to use Apple Arcade until the next date you would have been charged.

Here's how to unsubscribe from Apple Arcade on any device.

iPhone and iPad

1. Open the App Store.

2. Tap the profile icon, and enter your Apple ID if requested.

3. Tap Manage Subscriptions.

4. Tap Apple Arcade.

5. Tap Cancel Free Trial or Cancel Subscription.

6. Confirm cancelation.

Mac

1. Open the App Store app.

2. Click on your profile icon.

3. Click View Information.

4. Click Manage.

5. Click Apple Arcade in the active subscriptions list.

6. Choose Cancel Free Trial or Cancel Subscription.

7. Confirm selection.

Apple TV

1. Open the Settings app on the Apple TV.

2. Select Users and Accounts and choose your account.

3. Enter your Apple ID password.

4. Select Apple Arcade.

5. Choose either Cancel Free Trial or Cancel Subscription.

6. Confirm your selection.

Haven't tried Apple Arcade yet? If you want to, Apple offers a traditional seven-day free trial before the monthly subscription fee starts. If you find that you really like the service, you can swap to an annual subscription of $50 and save $10 a year.