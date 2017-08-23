How to buy tickets for the McGregor-Mayweather fight

Stephen McCarthy/Getty

Thinking about making a last-minute dash to Las Vegas for the showdown between undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor? It's not too late -- tickets to the fight are still available.

Where and when is the fight?

Mayweather and McGregor will square off on Saturday, August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undercard fights begin at 3 p.m. PT and the main event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. PT.

How much are tickets?

At the time of this writing, ticket prices begin at roughly $1,500 (before fees) for nosebleed seats and quickly go up from there -- prices per ticket go well into the five-figure range.

Ringside seats are sold out, but tickets are available in the next tier of seats. Be prepared to pay -- a quick scan shows seats range from $5,000 to $15,000 in these sections just off the floor. Upper-deck seats range from $1,500 to $3,500.

What's the best way to buy tickets?

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster.com and its Ticketmaster app are the official ticketing sources for the fight. It sells standard tickets and verified resale tickets. Both include fees. That cheap (relatively speaking) $1,500 ticket I spied on Ticketmaster.com, for example, ballooned to $1,750 when I went to check out.

SeatGeek or StubHub

If you are going the resale route, the two best options are SeatGeek and StubHub. Both sites (and their apps) appear to have the same resale tickets at the same prices (with the same fees) as Ticketmaster. And both services fully guarantee any ticket you purchase through them.

Craigslist

I would advise against buying tickets via Craigslist just as I would advise against buying tickets off some guy on the Vegas Strip. Neither transaction is guaranteed. If you see an offer that's too good to be true on Craigslist, then it probably is. Better to stick to Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or StubHub.

Save money and stream the fight

If a trip to Vegas this weekend isn't in the cards, then why not stay home and livestream the fight? After seeing the prices tickets for going to the fight in person, the $100 pay-per-view charge suddenly seems reasonable.