"What's the best refrigerator?"

As a guy who tests fridges as part of his job, it's a question that comes my way pretty often. And, exactly 6 years to the week since joining the CNET Smart Home and Appliances team, I still don't have an easy answer. Sure, there are lots of good refrigerators (and plenty that are just so-so) -- but fridges aren't one-size-fits-all, and every home, kitchen and budget is different. With so many different brands and models to choose from, it isn't always easy to find a fridge that feels like a perfect fit.

But if you're in need of a new icebox, don't feel overwhelmed. The trick is to focus on the features and designs that matter most (and, better yet, to figure out which ones you can skip). From there, it's just a matter of keeping an eye out for a good deal on a reputable refrigerator that fits the bill.

I've got plenty of tips to remember as you go, but first, let's take a look at a few of the best models we've tested in recent years, all of which would serve as good starting points for your search.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you're looking for a modern-looking French door fridge with strong performance, plenty of room for groceries, and unique, helpful features, then take a close look at the Samsung RF23M8090SG. It's a couple of years old at this point, but still current -- and still available at retail. Better still, the fact that it isn't brand new means that you won't have trouble getting it at a good price ($2,697 isn't cheap, obviously, but it's also more than $1,500 less than this high-end fridge originally sold for). Along with outstanding performance, the RF23M8090SG offers sleek style and a very nifty auto-filling water pitcher that docks inside the left door. The fridge also features a drawer with its own temperature controls -- and, importantly, that drawer is its own separate compartment beneath the fridge, and drawers like those almost always perform a lot better than similar drawers kept inside of the fridge itself. All in all, it's an excellent appliance that's worthy of the asking price. See the Samsung RF23M8090SG review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Need lots of space for groceries, but don't care so much about following today's French door trends? You've got other options, and one of my favorites is the LG LTCS24223S. It's an old-school top freezer fridge, yes, but you can get it for significantly less than a comparably sized French door model, and it's available in black stainless steel, which will help it fit right in with a modern kitchen. Don't care much about black stainless steel, either? You can save another $170 and bring the price down below $1,000 by going with the plain stainless steel version, instead. Either way, you're getting a 24-cubic-foot fridge with impressive durability and performance. And hey, nothing wrong with bucking a trend to save a buck (or, you know, a thousand bucks). See the LG LTCS24223S review

Chris Monroe/CNET I tested the Whirlpool WRB322DMBB bottom freezer back in 2016 -- the performance was exceptional, but the design was a bit bland. Now, three years later, the updated WRB322DMHV stands a marked improvement. The interior doesn't feel as flimsy as before, and it's available in black stainless steel -- which, again, is nice to have if you want a modern-looking kitchen that you can show off to houseguests. We haven't done a full, scored review of the newer WRB322DMHV just yet, but we've run our default setting tests on it, and it looks to be just as strong a performer as before (keep reading this post for a closer look at the data). At about $1,600, it's a very good middle ground pick between a French door model like that Samsung and a top freezer model like that LG. Downgrade from black stainless steel to plain stainless steel, and you can get it for significantly less, too -- as little as $1,300, if not lower. See the Whirlpool WRB322DMHV review

Like I said, recommended models like those can serve as a great starting point -- but before you get too deep into the process, there's a couple of things worth remembering.

Start with what you know

We use our refrigerators each and every day without thinking too much about them. The next time you open yours, ask yourself what you like and don't like about it. Maybe you fill your glasses from the water dispenser more often than you fill them from the sink or pitcher. Maybe your fridge has adjustable shelves that slide in or fold up out and out of the way -- but you never bother using them. Maybe you never seem to have a good spot for a specific grocery that you like to have on hand. Maybe your fridge is a top freezer or a side-by-side and you hate having to stoop down to get into the crisper bins.

Little insights like that are really helpful, because they're informed by the best data you've got -- your own habitual fridge usage. It might seem obvious, but before you start browsing and talking to salespeople, make sure to stop and put some thought into what actually matters from your fridge, and what upgrades might be the most meaningful to you.

Narrow things down

Next, you'll want to break out the measuring tape and figure out how much fridge your kitchen can fit.

Beyond the basic width, depth and height measurements, you'll want to be sure to consider how much clearance you have for the doors. Side-by-side and French door models typically require a little less -- with the doors split down the middle, you only have to swing one half the width of the refrigerator open whenever you use one.

As for capacity, a good rule of thumb is to aim for 4 to 6 cubic feet of storage space for each member of your family, plus a couple of extra cubic feet as contingency. If you're married with two kids, for instance, then you'd probably want at least 20 cubic feet of total storage space. If you buy groceries in bulk or like to host lots of parties, then upgrading to something even bigger might be worth it. And don't forget to look up the capacity of the fridge you've already got. If it feels cramped when you squeeze a full load of groceries in, then a couple of extra cubic feet would probably go a long way.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Set a budget

Aside from size, the other big limiting factor for your buying decision is obviously how much you're willing to spend. Prices vary based on brand, time of year, and how new the model is, but in general, you should expect to pay about $700 - $1,000 for a new top freezer fridge, $900 - $1,500 for a new bottom freezer, and $1,200 to $3,000 for a new side-by-side. French door fridges are the most popular with homeowners, so they see the highest markup -- expect to pay anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000 for a new one.

Manufacturers tend to focus on unique-sounding features and flashy designs to stand out from the competition, but for the most part, we haven't seen many dramatic refrigerator improvements over the past five years or so (and efficiency standards haven't gone up since 2014, either). In other words, a fridge made in 2019 isn't likely to be noticeably better than a comparable fridge made in 2015.

That means that it's a good idea to keep an eye out for clearance models from recent years that retailers might be closing out in order to make room for new inventory. Fridges like those tend to come with the best discounts, and they'll have more of a track record in terms of user reviews, too. The Samsung RF23M8090SG I listed above is a great example -- it debuted for about $4,200 back in 2017, but you can get it now at multiple retailers for $2,700 (pro-tip -- mention the fact that you can get the same price elsewhere to see if you can get the salesperson to mark it down even more).

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Get a feel for things

Okay, you have a basic sense of what kind of fridge you need and how much you want to spend. Your best bet now is to head to the store and get your hands on the models that interest you. Literally. Open and close the doors and the drawers, press the buttons, try rearranging the shelves... whatever you want.

Your goal is to figure out if any of the fridges on your list feel cheap to the touch, or if there are any little things about the way they're designed that would put you off during day-to-say use. I like to start by focusing on all of the moving parts -- the crisper drawers, the hinged lid over the butter bin, any shelves that fold up, etc. If I'm paying thousands, then all of them should move smoothly and comfortably (and as I'm sure you'll discover, lots of them don't).

I also like to reach into all of the drawers and feel the overhang from the shelf above. It's a common spot that manufacturers tend to overlook. In a lot of cases, it'll be a little bit rough or even sharp, and can scratch your hand as you're reaching in and out.

This is also a good time to get info from the stores you're shopping at about warranties. I'd recommend sticking with models that cover the sealed system (the refrigerator's condenser, compressor, evaporator and tubing) for at least 5 years and preferably 10.

Three fridges -- which would you buy?

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Let's walk through a quick example of how you might want to approach a purchase. Let's say you're that happy couple with two kids I mentioned before, and let's also say that you're sick of your side-by-side refrigerator's narrow freezer, and the way you have to bend down low to get fruits and veggies in and out of the crisper bins. That puts you in the market for a refrigerator with a full-width freezer, waist-up access to all of your fresh groceries and at least 20 cubic feet of total storage space.

A French door feels like the obvious upgrade, and maybe that's the way you'll go -- but you shouldn't rule out bottom freezers, either. They aren't typically as fancy or feature-rich as French door fridges, but they still check all of your boxes, and you'll have a much easier time finding a good deal on a great one.

As I mentioned before, Whirlpool bottom freezers have traditionally fared well in our tests, so let's take a closer look at that Whirlpool WRB322DMHV bottom freezer I listed above. It's a 22-cubic-foot model that comes in black stainless steel for about $1,600. We'll compare that with the equally sized Frigidaire Gallery FGHD2368TD, a black stainless steel French door model that retails for $3,300, and also with the Electrolux EW23BC87SS, a relatively new, high-end French door model that retails for $4,450.

I recently tested all three in our climate-controlled lab, and didn't find very much separating them as far as performance is concerned. The Electrolux model had a few hot spots in the door shelves, and the Frigidaire saw its crisper bins affected by the temperature-adjustable drawer beneath them, which I dialed down to the minimum setting during the test. Neither are deal breakers.

The important point of note is that neither of those French doors outperforms the bottom freezer despite costing thousands of dollars more. That's pretty typical, both in terms of cooling power and efficiency. There are definitely outliers, but most of today's fridges are playing in the same ballpark, regardless of what they cost. And again, all three of these are roughly the same size -- 22 cubic feet.

That leaves features and design as the key differentiating factors. The Whirlpool bottom freezer has an ice maker down in the freezer, but it doesn't have one in the door, and it doesn't have a water dispenser, either. And, unlike the Frigidaire and Electrolux fridges, it doesn't have a temperature-adjustable pantry drawer. It's up to you whether conveniences like that plus the appeal of French door design are worth the markup. Other high-end models might substitute in other nifty gimmicks to tempt you -- the autofill water dispensers in certain GE and Samsung models, for instance.

If it's my money, I'm either saving my cash and going for the bottom freezer, or -- if a French door model is a must-have -- looking around for one that's about two years old and marked down by at least $1,000, if not $1,500.

