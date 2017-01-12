How to preorder the Nintendo Switch

Up Next HTC isn't killing off the One line of phones

It's a tablet, a console and a portable multiplayer tabletop game system all-in-one... and it looks pretty darn awesome. The Nintendo Switch is the latest hot item to come from Nintendo. The transforming handheld game console follows the NES Classic and Super Mario Run in a line of products that have titillated gamers most recently.

You're probably dying to get your hands on one. Well, hold up. Here's what you need to know about snagging the magically versatile $300 gaming system.

Where to get it

As of right now, the only place to get a Switch is the Nintendo Store in New York City. Nintendo tweeted that a limited quantity of preorders will be available Friday, January 13 at 9 a.m. ET.

Yep, that's right. They said preorder. You won't be able to get your hands on a Switch until March. The official release date is March 3, 2017. It will come in grey or a more colorful option that comes with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con controllers.

You can sign up to get preorder notifications at GameStop, Amazon and Target. It looks like Walmart and BestBuy may be offering preorders, but there's no word yet on when or if they will be sending out notifications. Several fliers, supposedly posted at GameStop stores, have been floating around the internet promising up to $75 extra credit with trade-in of used consoles that can go toward a Switch preorder. If you want to try it out before anyone else, Nintendo is taking the Switch on the road to six US cities. You'll be able to demo the Switch at: New York: January 13-15

Toronto: January 27-29

Washington, D.C.: February 10-12

Chicago: February 17-19

San Francisco: February 24-26

Los Angeles: March 3-5 Don't show up on the first two days, though. The Friday and Saturday of each stop are invite-only. Each Sunday is free and open to the public and will be your best chance to try the Switch before its release date.

What it will cost

The Switch unit will officially cost $299.99 in the US and £279.99 in the UK. Pricing around the world is still being announced. If Nintendo restricts production like it did with the NES Classic you may see the Switch's price jacked up hundreds of dollars by third-party sellers when it is finally released.

Nintendo says that online gaming services will be free for a trial period after the console is released, but will become a subscription service in fall, 2017. The unit will come with a Switch console, two Joy-Con joysticks, two Joy-Con wrist straps, a Joy-Con Grip, the Nintendo Switch Dock, an HDMI cable and an AC adapter.

The Nintendo Pro controller will be sold separately for $70. Additional Joy-Con controllers will be sold for $80.

Here's more information about the new Joy-Con controllers.

Games

Nintendo has partnered with a lot of companies like Activision, EA, Capcom, Sega, Konami and many more, so there is going to be a great selection of games for the Switch. We know that the new console will have a Splatoon 2, which will launch in summer 2017. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be a launch title. Super Mario Odyssey will release during the holiday season of 2017. There will also be a Mario Kart Deluxe.

Over 80 third party games are currently in development, such as Dragon Quest Heroes 1 and 2, and Project Octopath Traveler. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, FIFA, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Fire Emblem Warriors are also games that will be on the Switch.

During the Nintendo Switch Presentation two new games designed to highlight the HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con joysticks. 1-2-Switch is a party game that gets you to interact with other players and Arms is a boxing game. 1-2-Switch releases on the same day as the console and Arms releases in spring 2017.

Want more? This article will be updated as more information becomes available.