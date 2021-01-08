How to buy Girl Scout cookies online during the coronavirus pandemic

Girl Scouts

Sweet news for those turning to comfort food to ease the stay-at-home blues: Coronavirus lockdowns aren't stopping cookie monsters from stocking up on Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

Girl Scout cookie season starts in January and usually ends around April, though some Girl Scout troops also sell them in September. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, the Girl Scouts of America has allowed for easier online orders of its popular seasonal cookies. For health and safety reasons, many in-person sales nationwide have halted or been altered to allow for social distancing.

Pre-pandemic, Girl Scouts allowed customers to buy online via the Digital Cookie Program, where individual girl scouts had their own websites for taking orders. The only catch was you had to be invited by the scout to order directly from the scout.

The current program lets anyone go to Girls Scouts website and enter their postal zip code. From there the site lets buyers know which local troops are selling closest to them and how long they have left to order.

Even if you live in a different state than the one listed in your zip code search, you can still order cookies online from one of the other states listed. Varying shipping costs may apply.

People can also donate unopened boxes of cookies online and the Girl Scouts organization will distribute them safely to provide comfort to first responders and frontline volunteers.

