Times have certainly changed: You no longer need to travel to the grocery store to buy food and necessities (hey, Instacart); there's no need to pick up your own takeout (many thanks to Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash); and you don't even need to go to the eye doctor to check your eyeglasses prescription.

The list goes on: You needn't drive anywhere to see a therapist or get a diagnosis from a physician. So it shouldn't surprise you that going to the pharmacy is no longer a necessary prerequisite to acquiring birth control.

Nope, you can get birth control (among other female reproductive-related items) delivered to your doorstep for free. In most cases, you can get the prescription online, too. And there's no shortage of companies that provide these services.

This article covers basic information about these services, but make sure to do your research so you don't run into any hidden fees or other surprises. For example, some companies have additional age restrictions or aren't available in all states. Additionally, some companies don't actually prescribe -- you must transfer an existing prescription to use their service.

That said, there's probably something out there that will work for you. If you're interested in ordering birth control online and getting it delivered to your home, check out these 14 companies that offer just that.

1. Alpha Medical. Consultation fee: $10. Accepts insurance. Without insurance, pills start at $20 per pack. Offers home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

2. Blink Health. Does not prescribe, but you can transfer an existing prescription. Free to use, only pay for the price of your medication. No insurance required. Offers home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

3. Hers. Consultation fee: $5. Does not accept insurance. Pills start at $30 per pack. Home delivery only.

4. HeyDoctor. Consultation fee: $20. Accepts insurance. Price for pills varies. Offers home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

5. Lemonaid. Consultation fee: $25. Accepts insurance.Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pack. Offers home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

6. Maven. Consultation fee: $18 to $35 depending on the type of health professional booked. Does not accept insurance. Price for pills varies.

7. Nurx. Does not prescribe, but you can transfer an existing prescription. Accepts insurance. Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pack. Offers free home delivery and pharmacy pickup for a $12 service fee.

8. Pandia Health. Consultation fee: $29. Accepts insurance. Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pack. Offers home delivery only.

9. Pill Club. Consultation fee: $15. Accepts insurance. Without insurance, pills start at $3.99 per pack. Home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

10. Planned Parenthood Direct. Consultation fee: Free for mail-order birth control, $20 if you want to pick it up at a pharmacy. Accepts insurance. Pill prices vary based on insurance and prescription.

11. PlushCare. Consultation fee: Free with insurance, $99 without. Pill prices vary based on insurance and prescription. Pharmacy pickup only.

12. Prjkt Ruby. Consultation fee: $0. Does not accept insurance. Pills start at $20 per pack. Home delivery only.

13. Simple Health. Consultation fee: $20. Accepts insurance. Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pack. Home delivery only.

14. Twentyeight Health. Consultation fee: $20. Accepts insurance. Without insurance, pills start at $18 per month. Home delivery only.

15. Virtuwell. Consultation fee: $49 without insurance, possibly less with insurance. Pill prices vary based on insurance and prescription. Pharmacy pickup only.

Who should buy birth control online?

Anyone who is generally healthy and needs contraception can safely buy birth control online. Telemedicine companies use qualified health care professionals to prescribe birth control, or you can simply transfer an existing prescription you received from an in-person doctor visit.

You shouldn't replace your annual visit to the gynecologist, or even your primary care doctor, with telemedicine services. Telemedicine screenings for birth control can't catch signs of cervical cancer or other health complications, so it's still important to get in-person check-ups to make sure you're healthy.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.