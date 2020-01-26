Sarah Tew/CNET

You probably signed up for a subscription to the Disney Plus streaming platform before bundling with Hulu and ESPN Plus was an option -- however, you still have time to switch to the bundled offer. And if you already subscribe to Hulu or ESPN Plus, don't worry because you can combine those streaming services with Disney Plus to get a discounted price to use all three together.

The Disney Plus bundle costs $13 per month, which saves you $5 each month. You can buy the bundle by visiting Disney, ESPN Plus or Hulu. If you've already got a Hulu or ESPN account, you'll need to combine your accounts on your desktop. Here's what to do.

Bundle Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus

1. Create a Disney Plus account at DisneyPlus.com. You'll enter your billing and credit card information to sign up.

2. Once your account is created, click on your profile icon. It's located in the upper right corner.

3. Select Account.

4. Under the Subscription section, click Switch to Disney bundle.

Now you can bundle your Hulu and ESPN Plus accounts with Disney Plus.

What if I signed up for Disney Plus with a different email than what I have for Hulu or ESPN Plus?

If you're already signed up, you'll need to change your email address for Disney Plus.

1. Open Disney Plus on your desktop or phone.

2. Select your profile icon.

3. Tap Account.

4. Under the Account Details section, you'll see your email address. Select Change email.

5. Enter your new email and password.

6. Click Save.

Can I still receive the bundle offer if I signed up for a Disney Plus promotion?

Yes, you can. Disney says if you signed up early through a preorder offer, such as the D23 Founders Circle three-year offer, you'll be eligible for an upgrade. However, you'll need to call customer support and change your current subscription to the month-to-month bundle option. Contact customer service at https://help.disneyplus.com.

What if I decide to switch to the ad-free Hulu subscription?

If you purchased the bundle through Disney Plus, you're stuck with the ad-supported plan unless you cancel your bundle. If you want the ad-free version, you'll need to subscribe directly through Hulu.

Can I keep my ad-free Hulu subscription?

If you're already subscribed to ad-free Hulu, you can still keep it when you bundle your accounts. However, you'll have to pay the additional cost to Hulu because Disney will only credit $6 toward Hulu.

If you don't have a Hulu account yet but would prefer the ad-free service, you'll need to sign up for Hulu before you sign up for the bundle. If you sign up for the bundle and then decide you want the ad-free experience, you'll have to cancel your subscription. This also applies to the Hulu Plus Live TV plan.

